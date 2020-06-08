Missing Child Alert issued for Florida baby who vanished and may be with teen girl

A search is underway for Kingston and Victoria Rome.

WILLISTON, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been activated for a baby from Levy County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 5-month-old Kingston Rome went missing on Thursday and may be in the company of 15-year-old Victoria Rome.

Authorities say the two were last seen on Northwest 1st Circle in Williston, Florida.

Kingston has brown hair and eyes, and so does Victoria. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.