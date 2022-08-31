Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach

FDLE says Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old from Daytona Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida. Skyler may be missing her front teeth, FDLE says.

The child may be in the company of Ciara Culver.

FDLE says they may be traveling in a 2019, black Chevrolet Cruze, FL tag number FE14U.

If located, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

Skyler Morrison

FDLE says Morrison has been missing since August 31, 2022 and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Ciara Culver

Ciara Culver is 28-year-old and has black hair and brown eyes. FDLE says she is 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.