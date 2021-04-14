Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Fort Myers

He was seen in the area of the 14000 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday, April, 11.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Jordan Johnson.

He was seen in the area of the 14000 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday, April, 11.

Jordan Johnson was last seen wearing a red shirt with basketball, football, and soccer ball designs, blue shorts, and dark blue shoes. He is described as being 4'0", 47 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the child may be in the company of 31-year-old Julian Johnson. He is described as being 5'11", 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2021, black Honda Pilot, FL tag number KXQL27.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this child, please contact FDLE or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.