Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Sebring

Destiny Snyder is 5'6", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Destiny Snyder.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Snyder was last seen near the intersection of Valerie Blvd. and US Highway 27 in Sebring, Florida.

She is described as being 5'6", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Snyder was last seen wearing a Black shirt and light multi-colored pajama pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.