Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 missing teens

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Fort Myers teens, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Ashton Lyons-Bell, 16, and Arriana Robles, 17, were last seen on March 26 in the area of Edison Avenue and Prince Street in Fort Myers.
Lyons-Bell was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "HS Rifle Team JROTC" on it, blue jeans and black and white "Jordan" sneakers. Lyons-Bell is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He may have a shaved head, FDLE said.
Robles was last seen wearing a black shirt, a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants and black "Nike" slides and black socks. She is described as being 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
FDLE says she may be wearing glasses and may have a septum nose ring. She has short, curly hair and a tattoo of a heart on her left hip.
Anyone who may know where the two teens are is asked to contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.