Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl on Christmas Eve

She might be in a black Mitsubishi.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help finding Ada Portilla, who is described as a white/Hispanic child. Investigators say she is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, she was last known to be on SW 352nd Street. At the time, authorities say she was wearing a green and beige "Star Wars" jumpsuit.

Investigators say she might be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.