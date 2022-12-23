Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old boy

FDLE believes the baby may be traveling with 20-year-old Vinie Ristick in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town & Country.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick.

Authorities say he was last seen in the area of Glades Road near St. Andrews Boulevard in Boca Raton.

Gabriel is described as being 2 feet, 5 inches tall and 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

FDLE believes he may be traveling with 20-year-old Vinie Ristick in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town & Country with Ill. plate DQ83169.

Vinie is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Gabriel might be is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or call 911.