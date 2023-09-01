What is Florida doing about 'mass migration' to the state?

Florida leaders say the state has seen an "unprecedented level of migrant landings on our shores."

KEY WEST, Fla. — Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean have spurred the recent wave of migration, with many people landing in Florida in hopes of a safer future.

What Florida leaders have called an "unprecedented level of migrant landings on our shores" has led both President Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis to take action to strengthen our border policies.

On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the matter — a move that allows state resources to support local governments in their migration response.

Since then, Florida leaders say they have identified more than 300 vessels for removal, accounting for 299 landings and 5,184 migrants.

Here's what Florida is doing to respond to the "mass migration."

Distributing food and water to migrants

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is coordinating state assets, including bringing power to command posts, two pallets of bottles water, and 250 meals ready-to-eat (MREs) for FWC officers to distribute to migrants.

Mobilizing the Florida National Guard for air and water response

The Florida National Guard is mobilizing 12 air assets, with 100-150 national guardsmen, to support the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC aviation teams. According to the state, their efforts include helping marine units in intercepting migrant vessels and ensuring "the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits."

Assisting with migrant landings

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) brought two vessels, the "Gulf Sentry" and the "Fearless," to the Marquesas Keys and the Dry Tortugas to assist the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection with migrant landings.

FWC Aviation units are also conducting routine flights to support local, state and federal efforts.

The FWC has sent additional staff and established a base camp in Marathon and Key West.

Increasing law enforcement along the Florida coastline

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) have deployed people in support of ongoing operations.

FDLE has nearly two dozen members deployed in Monroe County and another group in the Florida Keys.