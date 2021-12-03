Florida man on motorcycle killed in crash involving bear

Troopers say the Ocala man was traveling westbound when the front of his motorcycle struck a bear.

A 42-year-old Florida man is dead after colliding with a bear while riding his motorcycle, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report says the incident happened Thursday night in Marion County on State Road 40, just west of US-19 around 11 p.m.

Troopers say the Ocala man was traveling westbound when the front of his motorcycle struck a bear that was in the westbound lane.

The bike then overturned onto its left side, and the driver was ejected.

FHP says the driver was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.