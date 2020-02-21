ORLANDO, Fla. — The bodies of a Florida family were found inside a home after they hadn’t been seen for days.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a father shot his two teens and his wife before turning the gun on himself. Deputies said the shooter is an officer with Customs and Border Protection assigned to the Orlando International Airport.

Law enforcement said they went to the home after people who were concerned about the family’s well-being called. Deputies said they entered the home by force and found the bodies inside.

Investigators did not name the people killed.

