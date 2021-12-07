'Too close for comfort:' Florida man has close encounter with sharks after getting caught in school of mullet

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man had quite the scare over the weekend after being caught in a school of mullet, which attracted some even bigger fish.
Laura Evans says her and her fiancé, Eli McDonald, were at Sebastian Inlet in Brevard County when a couple of sharks "came too close for comfort."
Evans says a school of mullet were being chased by tarpon along the shore. That's when she noticed sharks surrounding him.
"Luckily I am always taking surfing photos of my fiancé and as soon as I noticed all the mullet jumping I started snapping pictures and somehow managed to catch the two close encounters in the midst of all the chaos," she explains. "It was hard to stay focused once I realized there were sharks in the mix because at that point I was praying he didn't get bit... being a surfer most of his life I knew he would manage as long as he did not get bit."
Too close for comfort
She says when she looked over towards the jetty, every surfer in the water was beelining for the shore.
"Just thankful he came out of it with no scrapes," she says. "Even though the sharks weren't big ones they still have sharp teeth and when running into those schools they can be pretty fast."