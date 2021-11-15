Florida lawmakers move forward with legislation to combat vaccine mandates

Under a bill approved by a Senate committee, employers would have to allow certain exemptions for vaccine mandates.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against virus rules.

The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

In the state's Senate Judiciary Committee, lawmakers mulled over a handful of bills that dealt with how employers and state agencies would be able to handle vaccine mandates.

In one bill (SB 2B), local governments and schools, as well businesses, would be barred from enforcing vaccine mandates. Employers could, however, work around the ban if they allow employees to apply for medical or religious exemptions.

The other opt-out option private businesses have at their disposal to circumnavigate the ban would be if an employee had a previous COVID-19 infection or if they agreed to regular testing and wearing protective equipment.

Much of the debate surrounding the measure centered around just how those exemptions would work.

Sen. Danny Burgess (R. District 20), who filed the bill, admitted the rules were purposefully vague in order to adapt to the everchanging coronavirus pandemic. Much of those details, Burgess said, would be determined by the Florida Department of Health.

If companies with more than 100 employees impose a mandate without the correct exemptions, they can face fines up to $5,000. Businesses with less than 100 employees can face $10,000 fines.

After much debate, senators in the committee voted in favor of the bill. If it passes the full Senate, then it would be law until June 2023.