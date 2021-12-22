Florida lawmaker proposes bill that allows military service as an alternative to jail time

Anyone who is being charged with a felony or has been charged with one in the past is not eligible.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some criminal offenders in Florida could be given the option to enlist in the military instead of serving a jail sentence if one lawmaker's bill gets passed this legislative session.

Sen. Darryl Rouson (D), who represents the St. Petersburg area, filed SB 1356: "Military Service Option for Certain Criminal Offenders" on Dec. 21.

The bill states that "certain criminal offenders may enlist in the military in lieu of incarceration under certain circumstances" and only applies to those who are 25 years old or younger.

An offender must also meet the following requirements to be given the opportunity, by a court, to enlist in the U.S. armed forces instead of being placed behind bars:

Primary offense must be a misdemeanor.

Total maximum possible sentence for all offenses is less than four years.

Anyone who is being charged with a felony or has been charged with one in the past is not eligible for the military option under the bill.

But the requirements don't stop at being eligible for the jail time alternative.

Once enlisted, the bill states the offender must achieve the minimum acceptable score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test, complete basic training and successfully complete their first term of enlistment.

Taking the military option does not excuse any fines and financial obligations related to the crime committed. If an offender fails to meet all military requirements they will be ordered to return to court to be resentenced, according to a bill.