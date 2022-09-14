Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

The boat crew began CPR on the man after he lost consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys.

Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The boat crew took the man and began CPR, deputies said. Paramedics waiting at Homeowners Park eventually transported Tarlow to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is ongoing to determine the man's cause of death. Deputies say foul play is not expected to be a factor.