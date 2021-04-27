x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

Florida House passes bill expanding ability to expunge juvenile arrest records

The bill will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to be signed into law.
Credit: Shuttershudder - stock.adobe.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would expand a juvenile's ability to expunge their arrest record.

In a 117-0 vote, lawmakers approved SB 274, which allows minors who've completed a diversion program for any offense to have their arrest removed from their public record. 

RELATED: Supreme Court makes it easier to give minors life sentences without parole for murder

At the moment, Florida law only allows minors to expunge first-time misdemeanors if they've complete a diversion program. The new law, if passed, would broaden that to include felonies and other arrests – not just a first offense. 

A January staff analysis from Florida's Department of Law Enforcement has stated that 26,903 minors could qualify for expunction through a diversion program.

The bill will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to be signed into law.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

.