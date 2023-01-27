32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, multiple news outlets report.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody.

Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports.

After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit due to mental illness, Goodman was cleared to stand trial Thursday but then was sent back to jail where he later died, according to WCJB-TV.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that the 32-year-old experienced a medical emergency, WCJB-TV reports.

Goodman was arrested for theft and had been in jail since June 2021. He was charged with burglary and grand theft.