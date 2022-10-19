Family of Florida grandmother, toddler killed file suit against Publix

Attorneys for the family are seeking damages of more than $30,000, according to the lawsuit.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of a grandmother and her 23-month-old grandson who were killed in a shooting at a Publix over one year ago are suing the grocery store, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit County on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Litha Varone, 69, and the baby boy were killed in a shooting at the Publix located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in June 2021. The shooter then took his own life, according to WPBF 25.

Attorneys for the family say there had been numerous previous incidents at that Publix location and the grocery giant should have had security guards, gun detection devices and employees trained on protocol, records show.

The suit listed dozens of public police records at the Publix that date back from 2018 to 2021.

"[Publix] owed a duty to its business invitees, including the decent, to exercise reasonable care int he operation, management and supervision of Publix at the Crossroads to prevent foreseeable injury," the lawsuit claims.

At this time, a spokesperson for Publix said, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on pending litigation."