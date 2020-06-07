Florida governor to give Monday COVID-19 update from The Villages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update regarding COVID-19 on Monday from UF Health, The Villages Hospital.
On Sunday, Florida eclipsed 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 which comes just two weeks after Florida passed the 100,000 threshold.
But a lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll - which dropped by more than 82 percent.
Data provided by the Florida Department of Health shows when the state reached 100,000 cases of COVID-19 back on June 22, Florida had over 13,000 hospitalizations and 3,173 COVID-19 related deaths.