Florida governor to give Monday COVID-19 update from The Villages

On Sunday, Florida eclipsed 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 which comes just two weeks after Florida passed the 100,000 threshold.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update regarding COVID-19 on Monday from UF Health, The Villages Hospital.

But a lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll - which dropped by more than 82 percent.

Data provided by the Florida Department of Health shows when the state reached 100,000 cases of COVID-19 back on June 22, Florida had over 13,000 hospitalizations and 3,173 COVID-19 related deaths.

