Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis speaking at 10:30 a.m. in Niceville

Last week, DeSantis emphasized the state's priority of vaccinating seniors, citing that it's the best way to lower the mortality rate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reinforced the importance of getting the state's senior population vaccinated prior to opening up vaccinations to additional groups.

He said this approach is the best way to lower the mortality rate.

DeSantis said that last week alone, Florida vaccinated 223,000 seniors, which is nearly 70 percent of all people vaccinated.

"Although supplies of vaccine from the federal government remain limited, we are remaining proactive so that when additional supply does come, our infrastructure will be able to process it," DeSantis said on Monday in a video posted to social media.

He said the state has looked to data when it comes to determining who should get the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine.