Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds meeting on long-term care facilities

You can watch the meeting here live, starting at noon.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a meeting Friday regarding long-term care facilities and COVID-19 from Tallahassee.

You can watch the meeting here live, starting at noon.

Hair, nail salons and barbershops reopened in Florida on Monday.

DeSantis announced the reopening process with a video posted to his Twitter account Friday afternoon. The announcement said the reopening process will take safety measures into account.

The state issued the following restrictions that are mandatory for salons and barbershops:

All customers will be by appointment only.

Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices.

No group appointments are permitted.

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services.

The state also issued the following guidance that salons and barbershops are encouraged to follow:

Thoroughly clean and disinfect prior to reopening. Make sure to disinfect all surfaces, tools and linens, even if they were cleaned before you originally closed. This type of cleaning should continue between each day of operation.

Consider providing unworn masks to clients for use during their appointment.

Remove all unnecessary, frequently touched items like magazines, newspapers, service menus and any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.