Governor Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold an informational meeting via conference call on Monday regarding re-opening Florida’s economy.

The call is expected to give an overview of Florida’s economy and also provide an update on COVID-19 cases and health information.

The call will be streamed LIVE right here starting at 2 p.m.

Meeting agendas will be provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.