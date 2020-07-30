Watch Live: Florida governor holds aerospace discussion near Cape Canaveral

The discussion follows the morning launch of NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which will look for signs of life and take samples on Mars.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion with aerospace industry leaders in Merritt Island near Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

The Perseverance rover is the newest of 22 NASA missions to the red planet since the Mariner spacecraft in the 1960s.