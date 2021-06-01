PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Wednesday morning from Olive Baptist Church Pensacola Campus in Pensacola. Alongside him will be Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
There has been no detail released about what his news conference about.
The conference comes one day after Florida reported 15,431 new COVID-19 cases. 100 more people in Florida have also died from the coronavirus.
The news conference will take place at 9:30 ET this morning.
On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis spoke in Ocala about the coronavirus vaccine. The state is partnering with Publix grocery stores to get the vaccine out to Florida's 4 million seniors. Some stores in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties will get a limited supply of the vaccine.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Some Florida Publix stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines, governor announces
- Gov. Ron DeSantis and CNN reporter get into heated exchange over state's vaccine rollout
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter