Gov. Ron DeSantis makes announcement from West Palm Beach

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement from the Hilton Airport Palm Beach at 10 a.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make an announcement from West Palm Beach Friday morning.

The governor is speaking at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The release did not specify what type of announcement the governor would be making. However, the governor did share on Twitter earlier Friday that he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate a team of 30 Florida Forest Service personnel to support Texas' emergency management department as they respond to the state's devastating winter storm.

"This team will operate a staging area to help get critical resources like food, water and generators into areas that need it most," the governor tweeted.