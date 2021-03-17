Watch Live: Florida Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Naples

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Naples Wednesday morning.
The governor is set to speak at 11:25 a.m. at North Collier Regional Park, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, the governor unveiled his plan for roughly $4.1 billion of the $9 to $10 billion total in federal funds the state of Florida is expected to receive in the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan addresses several areas affected by COVID-19, including unemployment, education, mental health care and first responders.
See below for a breakdown of where those funds will go.
- $1,000 one-time bonuses for first responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs (totaling $208 million).
- $73.2 million to modernize the CONNECT Reemployment Assistance Program.
- $56.6 million to support operations of the reemployment program to help the state's ability to handle increased volumes of unemployment claims.
- $72 million to establish a Behavioral Health Management System.
- $260 million for seaport relief, especially for businesses affected by the cruise industry shutdown.
- $150 million for Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.
- $50 million for Visit Florida, which DeSantis says will assist the state's hospitality industry.
- $1 billion to establish an Emergency Management Response Fund.
- $60 million for the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program to get people into high-demand jobs.
- $125 million for a new program under the Department of Education to help give students work-based learning opportunities through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.
- $50 million for the Road Fund.
- $1 billion for the Resilient Florida Program.
- $41.7 million for the Florida National Guard.
- $938.4 million for Department of Transportation Work Program.
- $10 million for Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer's Disease Research Program.
DeSantis said the state will have roughly $6 billion left over for other plans put forth by the Florida Legislature.