Watch Live: Florida Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Naples

The governor is set to speak at 11:25 a.m. at North Collier Regional Park, according to a news release.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Naples Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the governor unveiled his plan for roughly $4.1 billion of the $9 to $10 billion total in federal funds the state of Florida is expected to receive in the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan addresses several areas affected by COVID-19, including unemployment, education, mental health care and first responders.

$1,000 one-time bonuses for first responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs (totaling $208 million).

$73.2 million to modernize the CONNECT Reemployment Assistance Program.

$56.6 million to support operations of the reemployment program to help the state's ability to handle increased volumes of unemployment claims.

$72 million to establish a Behavioral Health Management System.

$260 million for seaport relief, especially for businesses affected by the cruise industry shutdown.

$150 million for Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

$50 million for Visit Florida, which DeSantis says will assist the state's hospitality industry.

$1 billion to establish an Emergency Management Response Fund.

$60 million for the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program to get people into high-demand jobs.

$125 million for a new program under the Department of Education to help give students work-based learning opportunities through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.

$50 million for the Road Fund.

$1 billion for the Resilient Florida Program.

$41.7 million for the Florida National Guard.

$938.4 million for Department of Transportation Work Program.

$10 million for Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer's Disease Research Program.