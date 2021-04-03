At a press conference Thursday morning in Crystal River, the governor reiterated how important it is to get seniors vaccinated.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Thursday in Crystal River about the state's vaccine rollout.

DeSantis reiterated how important he believes it is to get seniors in the Sunshine State vaccinated before other groups. He said he hopes the Johnson & Johnson doses will help lower the age of people getting inoculated.

DeSantis said the federally-run sites have helped get more people vaccinated. He said he appreciates getting more vaccines in the state.

The federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track opened Wednesday to eligible people with appointments, but people without appointments can still get in line. However, there is no guarantee a shot will be available without an appointment.

Floridians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register on myvaccine.fl.gov or call the phone number designated for your county.

The state this week expanded eligibility to more people for vaccine access. In addition to people aged 65 and older, people considered "extremely vulnerable" to the virus now can get a vaccine. So, too, can K-12 employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 and over.

CVS pharmacies are allowing any K-12 teachers, including daycare providers and preschool teachers, to get a shot regardless of age.

DeSantis said when it comes to younger people in that group getting the vaccine it's fine because the federal government put the order in and it's the one giving out the vaccines. However, DeSantis said he thinks it's more important to vaccinate seniors first because that is the age group at the most risk of dying from COVID-19.

More than 3.1 million people in Florida have either received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are considered series complete with two doses, according to the Department of Health.