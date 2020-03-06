Florida driver license, motor vehicle services now open by appointment

All offices will adhere to strict social distancing policies that every customer must follow.

Starting Wednesday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will start reopening offices to serve the public by appointment only.

License and motor vehicle services will be limited to customers who are unable to conduct their transactions through GoRenew.com. The department says it's approach to reopening its offices prioritizes the health and safety of Floridians and FLHSMV members, while continuing to increase services for customers.

All offices will adhere to strict social distancing policies that every customer must follow.

Customers with appointments should note the following:

Only customers with appointments will be allowed in the office.

Customers will be asked a series of screening questions and have their temperature taken before they enter the office, per CDC guidelines. Customers with a fever will not be permitted to enter.

Members of the public must use a facial covering, when obtaining essential services, which will be removed only for circumstances where capturing a photo of the customer is necessary.