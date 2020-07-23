South Florida murder suspect identified after St. Johns County crash, self-inflicted gunshot wound

Palm Beach deputies found two women dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect was reportedly gone by the time deputies arrived.

A South Florida murder suspect who died following a crash Wednesday night in St. Johns County has been identified.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Ashan Stoutt, 22, who was being sought on two counts of First Degree Murder.

The PBSO reported that Stoutt fled the scene of a deadly double shooting in the town of Lantana around 9 a.m. Wednesday where deputies had responded to a domestic incident that resulted in a shooting.

Hours later, a person believed to be the suspect was spotted traveling northbound on I-95. When the vehicle refused to stop for deputies, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle crashed as the suspect tried to avoid them.

Somehow in the crash, the Stoutt sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.