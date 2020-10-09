FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Fort Myers Thursday to talk about the current state of Florida's restaurant industry.
The governor will be joined by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears for a roundtable discussion at 2:30 p.m. at Connor's Steak and Seafood.
Florida is currently in Phase 2 of reopening the economy, which allows restaurants to have full capacity seating outdoors with social distancing and and 50 percent capacity indoors with six feet of space separating groups.
However, shortly after entering that phase, the state's DBPR had to suspend drinking at bars and breweries to combat the spread of coronavirus.
