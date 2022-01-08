The alleged incident happened in November when authorities said a 34-year-old man met up to have sex with a 19-year-old woman.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly obtained sheriff's report alleges that a Florida corrections deputy held a naked man at gunpoint, filmed him for hours, forced him to sign a $30,000 contract and threatened to send incriminating video to his family and church.

The two men were no strangers. Their friendship started on Facebook connected by a common interest in investing, according to Orlando news outlet, WESH. However, according to a 54-page document obtained by WESH, the friendship deteriorated when a cryptocurrency investment went downhill for the two.

The alleged incident happened in November when authorities said a 34-year-old man met up to have sex with a 19-year-old woman.

Investigators say the woman knew both men. It wasn't long after the 34-year-old man arrived to meet the woman, Deputy Amony Robillard emerged from behind a curtain, pointed two semiautomatic pistols at the man and held him captive for nearly three hours, according to an investigative report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Last month, the 19-year-old woman was arrested, U.S. News reports. She pleaded not guilty on charges of robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit extortion.