New law requires Florida daycares to install special alarm to prevent hot car deaths

In 2019, Darryl Ewing was charged with aggravated manslaughter in Jacksonville after a baby left in his daycare van died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed 44 bills into law on Monday afternoon.

One of those bills aims to reduce the number of hot car deaths here in Florida, specifically at child care facilities.

SB 252, also known as the “Child Safety Alarm Act”, requires that all vehicles used by daycare facilities to transport children must be equipped with an alarm system that reminds the driver of the vehicle to check for any children who may have been left behind.

All vehicles must have this alarm system installed by Jan. 1, 2022.

Locally, a man who left a 4-month-old to die in a hot van in Jacksonville must spend the anniversary of the child’s death in the Duval County Jail – each year, for the next seven years.

Darryl Ewing, 58, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in 2019 after a baby left in his daycare van died.

Ewing was at the time co-owner of Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool and Academy on Lennox Avenue, which was closed by the state after the child’s death.