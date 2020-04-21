As the demand for fresh produce dwindles across the state of Florida, the demand for fresh produce has plummeted causing major losses for farmers.

According to a newly released report, total crop losses across the state through mid-April 2020 may exceed $522.5 million as large-scale buyers including restaurants, school districts, food processing facilities, and others order less product.

Florida is currently the nation’s second-largest producer of seasonal specialty crops such as blueberries, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and more.

“As COVID-19 continues to upend our economy, access to a safe, healthy, secure domestic food supply is critical,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “That depends on our farmers, who are facing significant crop losses and unprecedented market challenges. With high-volume buyers like theme parks and cruise lines closed, as well as continued unfair foreign trade practices, Florida’s growers are facing over half a billion dollars in losses...”

Not only are farmers who depend on high-volume purchases are experiencing losses, Fried says high volumes of unfairly-priced Mexican imported produce continue to over-saturate the U.S. market and drive prices down.

Crop Loss Data

(via Florida Seasonal Crop COVID-19 Impact Assessment)

Lettuce: Circumstances have driven sales down by at least 60% for the season, with estimates of 75% or more of the crop being plowed under. A conservative value loss estimate for the Florida lettuce industry is $5-7 million.

Estimated crop losses of green beans in Florida ranges from 50-75% and prices have fallen from $16-18 per box to $6-8 per box in one week.

Overall demand for Florida cabbage has decreased by almost 100%. Estimates of crop losses approach $24 million for the Florida cabbage industry.

Growers of zucchini and squash are harvesting the crop only where pre-existing contracts are in place or for the purpose of preserving plants. With 25% of the product still remaining in fields, prices have dropped from $28 per box to as low as $3 per box.

It is estimated that up to at least 25% of the overall Florida pepper crop has yet to be picked, as growers are harvesting only to cover pre-existing contracts, and then are shutting down production quickly to minimize further losses. Estimated losses are at least $10 million on Florida peppers.

Industry estimates approach up to $38 million in overall losses. This crop is approaching heavy scheduled volumes and peak production in coming weeks.

On Friday, the USDA announced $19 billion in aid for agriculture, but concerns remain about the aid’s timeliness and effectiveness due to payment limitations.