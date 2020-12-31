Florida city facing backlash for establishing New Year's curfew to limit spread of COVID-19

"A 4-hour curfew in the middle of the night?" asked Nicole Bell. "Ninety-nine percent of the population is home in bed!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Florida City is facing backlash after it posted that a New Year's curfew would be in effect in an effort to limit the community spread of COVID-19.

The CIty of Delray Beach posted on Facebook last week that the curfew would be from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1

The city hopes the order will help "protect the health and well-being of the community, to create social distancing, and to minimize contact in an effort to limit community spread of COVID-19."

The community fired back on social meda, commenting on the post that the curfew made no sense.

"City of Delray Beach, Florida Government is it true 2 am to 6 am is when the Covid virus is the strongest?" asked Ryan Mahoney in a Facebook comment. "Does that mean from 2 pm to 6 pm is when the Covid virus is the weakest???"

"A 4-hour curfew in the middle of the night?" asked Nicole Bell. "Ninety-nine percent of the population is home in bed! Meanwhile Delray all day today is jammed with people all over!!! Where has all the common sense gone???

"...There is no scientific data to support your 2 am- 6am curfew - stop virtue signaling, if we want local government tyranny we’ll move to NYC," commented Anthony Soldado.