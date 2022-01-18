Florida Attorney General releases safety toolkit during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

83% of trafficking cases start online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a new resource to fight human trafficking at a press conference on Tuesday in Orlando.

Attorney General Moody launched the 2022 Online Safety Toolkit during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The toolkit is a resource guardians can use to help keep children safe while using the internet and social media.

According to Attorney General Moody, 83% of trafficking cases start online.

The kit lists "Stranger Danger" websites and apps that are known for solicitation or allow kids to speak with strangers.

Additionally, there is information about parental control guides on Apple and Android products as well as options to monitoring children's online engagement.