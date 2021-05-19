Watch Live: Florida Attorney General makes stop in Jacksonville to announce new initiative

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the partnership will help disseminate information and resources to better equip Floridians.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody will announce a new citizen engagement initiative with Florida Tax Collectors Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Moody's office says the partnership will help disseminate information and resources to better equip Floridians to fight violent crime, drug abuse, scams and more.



Also in attendance will be the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and Florida Tax Collectors.



You can watch the news conference live here starting at 1:45 p.m.

In related news, Moody was named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday of last week by multiple civil rights groups in Florida.

Other defendants in the lawsuit include Gov. Ron DeSantis, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The lawsuit alleged that HB 1, also known as the 'anti-riot bill,' is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs, who include The Dream Defenders, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Inc. and others, claim HB1 not only violates the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution giving people the right to peacefully assemble but also the 14th Amendment because of the law's racial implications, according to the lawsuit.

The law gives more authority for prosecutors to charge people with felonies during protests and allows police to have broader arresting powers during protests.