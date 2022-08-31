AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy in Miami

The FDLE issued a missing child alert for the South Florida boy earlier this week. The 6-year-old could be in the company of a 45-year-old man named Jorge Morales.

MIAMI — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has upgraded the missing child alert to an AMBER Alert.

Previous story below:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy last seen on Wednesday in South Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last known to be in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, Florida. He was wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and black shoes. The boy is 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say it's possible he is in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.