Alligator missing part of its upper jaw rescued in Central Florida

SANFORD, Fla — A young alligator that was missing most of its top jaw was rescued Thursday evening in Seminole County, according to multiple reports.

The alligator garnered a lot of attention online after a photo of its condition was shared via Facebook and eventually news headlines.

CBS affiliate WKMG reported that the young gator was captured by trappers working with the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program after evading capture for about a week.

The rescued gator will call Gatorland in Orlando its home, according to the news outlet.

Eustacia Kanter first discovered the alligator on Aug. 29 at Wilson's landing in Sanford, FOX 35 reported.

"At first, my brain couldn't comprehend that its entire upper jaw was missing," Kanter told FOX 35 News. "When I realized, I felt terrible for him and snapped as good a photo as I could get with my cell phone standing at a distance so that I could share it and try to find help."

It is still unknown how the alligator received its injuries.