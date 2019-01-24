Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of five people killed during a mass shooting in Sebring, Fla.

The order came one day after police say a suspect fired shots inside the SunTrust Bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road, killing five people.

Flags are to be lowered immediately at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout the state of Florida, DeSantis said.

The flags will remain at half-staff until Feb. 1.