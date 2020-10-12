Flagler County principal dies after reportedly contracting COVID-19

“To have an educator of his stature and experience was invaluable," said Flagler County School Board Chairman Trevor Tucker.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Flagler-Palm Coast High School principal Tom Russell has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, according to NBC news partners WESH.

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced his passing in a statement Wednesday.

“The Flagler Schools family sends our prayers to Julie Russell and her children," said Mittelstadt. "Tom was a valued member of our district, a person everyone leaned on for advice and counsel. He was quick with a smile and word of encouragement. He had the ability to bring calm to the most hectic moments.”

Russell was also superintendent of Volusia County Schools for several years until 2019. He posted on Facebook last month that he tested positive on Nov. 16, according to WESH, and that his symptoms were more serious than the flu but still mild.

“To have an educator of his stature and experience was invaluable," said Flagler County School Board Chairman Trevor Tucker. "He truly cared about everyone on that campus. This is a loss, not only for Flagler-Palm Coast High School and Flagler Schools but for all of us in education in the state.”

A crisis response team of counselors will be on the Flagler-Palm Coast High School campus to support those dealing with this loss for as long as needed.