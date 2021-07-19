Five injured, one dead after shooting on Waldo Road in Gainesville

Police are still working on identifying the make and model of the car used to flee the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five individuals have been shot and one person is dead after a drive-by shooting in East Gainesville late Sunday night, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred near 1634 NE 8th Avenue around 10 p.m.

GPD is still working on identifying the make and model of the car used to flee the scene.

Detectives say they are currently on the scene collecting evidence. If anyone has information about this incident or has any knowledge of those involved, please contact the police tipline ta 352-393-7710.

Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867 or www.stopcrime.tv.

"GPD extends its sympathies and prayers to the individuals and families involved in this tragic incident," said police. "As we gather additional information, we will be sure to inform the public."

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING / HOMICIDE On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, multiple Gainesville Police... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021