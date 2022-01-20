'She's fought really hard:' Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis completes last round of chemotherapy

First Lady Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer back in October 2021. She's been an advocate for early action when it comes to cancer screenings.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis completed her last round of chemotherapy this week, said Gov. DeSantis during a news conference in Bowling Green Thursday.

"You know it's not the most fun thing to see someone go through but at the end of the day, you know, she's fought really hard," said Gov. DeSantis. "We think she's responded very well.. still got more stuff to do, but that’s a big milestone."

In the past, the governor has said he and his wife preferred to keep details of the state of her cancer private, but felt it was important to let the public know about her diagnosis and what's going on.

"She ran that gauntlet, she’s doing well, and we look forward to continuing to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months," said Gov. DeSantis.

Since news of her diagnosis in October came out, Casey DeSantis has taken a bit of a step back from the public eye but has continued to implement changes that impact Floridians.

This includes the launch of a free substance abuse curriculum for schools last week in the form of a ‘School Assemblies Toolkit’ through Florida’s "The Facts. Your Future" campaign.