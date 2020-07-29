The Haunted Road is offering up a spooktacular, contact-free event for people to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Like so many other special days, Halloween won't be the same this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. But one socially distant experience is making its way to Central Florida.

The Haunted Road announced this week that its new drive-thru Halloween event will launch this fall in Orlando. Organizers haven't released many details yet, but they say it's the first completely contactless drive-thru Halloween attraction in the area. The Haunted Road Instagram account already had more than 2,600 followers as of Wednesday morning.

The Haunted Road's website calls the event "Twisted creatures. Immersive theatrical storytelling. Bloodcurdling encounters." It's aiming to fill the void left by popular Halloween attractions, such as Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, that are canceled for this year.

The new attraction is looking for performers and volunteers to help out. The Haunted Road has links to sign up on its website.

What other people are reading right now: