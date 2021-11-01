FHP collecting food donations for food banks across Florida

FHP is partnering with a network of local organizations whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive, a statewide effort to support local communities in the fight against hunger.

Starting Monday through November 30, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

“Generosity and kindness are gifts we can all share with one another this holiday season,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.

FHP is partnering with a network of local organizations whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. FHP’s goal is to conduct a successful food drive to make a difference throughout Florida.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables, and soup.

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal.

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information.