FHP enters nationwide 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest | Here's how to vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol needs your support to help them win a nationwide contest to decide which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser, the agency announced on Monday in a news release.

The American Association of State Troopers annual "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest began on Monday and will run through Thursday, Aug. 25.

Here's how you can cast your vote to show your support.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS Select “Florida” from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the page Click “Done"

The winner of the competition will be given a best-looking cruiser award and will also be featured on the cover of AAST's "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023" Wall Calendar.

Calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation by providing educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers, the new release mentioned.