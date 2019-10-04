PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say three women in the nude became combative when they were confronted at a rest stop. One of the ladies is accused of trying to hit a trooper with her car, and another allegedly tried to swing at a trooper with a metal bat.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched for a call about three naked women at a rest stop on northbound I-75 -- south of State Road 54.

"There's three women standing in the nude putting on suntan lotion," one of the troopers is heard saying in the dispatch call audio.

The women, later identified as Oasis Mcleod, 18, Jeniyah Mcleod, 19, and Cecilia Young, 19 told the trooper they were "air drying" after showering, according to FHP. As the trooper was trying to get information, FHP says the women got into a white 2009 Nissan Sentra and drove southbound into the northbound rest area entrance.

The trooper began to pursue the Nissan north of I-75 toward State Road 52, FHP says, but canceled the chase because it did not fit the FHP criteria.

A driver called in to report a "reckless vehicle," and another trooper responded. That trooper deployed StarChase projectiles on the vehicle, allowing troopers to back off and establish a perimeter. FHP says troopers then tracked the vehicle, which was found empty at a convenience store parking lot on State Road 52 and Curley Road.

As a trooper tried to arrest one of the women while she left the store, another woman purposely drove directly at the trooper, according to FHP. Another woman got out of the car with a metal bat and tried to hit the trooper after he jumped out of the way of the car, FHP says.

Another responding trooper rammed the suspects' vehicle with a marked patrol car, according to FHP, before the vehicle drove off eastbound on State Road 52.

Dade City police also responded and deployed stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires. Due to the aggravated assault and dangerous circumstances, FHP says police were authorized to pull a PIT maneuver on the vehicle to get it to stop at State Road 52 and 21st Street in Dade City.

The women interlocked arms to keep from being arrested after officers busted out the windows of the vehicle, authorities said. The women were tasered before being taken into custody and sent to the Pasco County Jail, according to FHP.

Several troopers had minor injuries following the incident, FHP says.

The women face charges of fleeing to elude, three counts of resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of lewd behavior.

