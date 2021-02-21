Feds: Florida woman threatened to kill agents investigating her alleged role in Capitol riots

MIAMI — Federal officials say a Florida woman has been arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents who were investigating a tip that she was at the U.S. Capitol during the January insurrection.
Prosecutors say 59-year-old Suzanne Kaye was contacted by the FBI last month but she denied having traveled to Washington.
The complaint says Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page days later saying she would not speak to FBI personnel without counsel and that she would exercise her Second Amendment rights and shoot them if they went to her house.
- Hillsborough River won't 'go green' for St. Patrick's Day
- Florida's newest White Castle in years opens Tuesday for delivery
- 'We've never seen this before': Pulmonologists say lung scans show devastating impacts from COVID-19
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant
- Teen named county's top golfer despite facing renal failure
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter