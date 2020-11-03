Rattlers looking forward to the Spring Game will have to wait until the regular season.

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee tweeted Wednesday that all on-campus gatherings and events that require community participation have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, including the Orange & Green Game.

The University says the game will proceed without fans in attendance. This game is the first of three scrimmages and was scheduled to take place on March 28, reports the Tallahassee Democrat.

Other canceled events include Spring Preview, Sound the Alarm, Be Out Day, & STEM Day.

FAMU says all other events are under review.