UPDATE: The Budget Inn in Cocoa says they have made contact with Cecil Lynch's sister from Jamaica.

They thank everyone for their assistance in finding Lynch's family.

From the Budget Inn's Facebook page:

"UPDATE: 04/08/2019 SISTER FROM JAMAICA HAS BEEN LOCATED AND SPOKEN TO. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE IN HELPING TO TRY TO FIND FAMILY FOR CECIL."

A desperate search is on for the family of a man clinging to life in a Brevard County hospital.

Employees at the Budget Inn on King Street in Cocoa are using social media and doing everything they can think of to find family members of one of their own.

Cecil Lynch, a maintenance man at the motel, is on life support, unconscious and barely hanging on after suffering what may have been a heart attack.

Leading the way in the search for Cecil’s family is his best friend, Tashemia Bray.

“He’s everything to me. That’s why I’m desperately trying to help find his family,” Bray said.

Bray said she believes he may have an ex-wife in Maine or a brother in South Florida, but she may be running out of time to find them.

The motel does not have an emergency family contact for Cecil. Tashemia has looked up everyone she could find named Lynch in Jamaica, where Cecil is originally from. She has also talked to police but has been unsuccessful thus far.

If you may have any leads that may help the Budget Inn in Cocoa find family members of Cecil, please call 321-632-5721.

For updates on Cecil, refer to the Budget Inn's Facebook post.