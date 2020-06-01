The launch of SpaceX's first mission of 2020 remains scheduled for Monday night out of Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to take off at 9:19 p.m. from the Complex 40 launch pad, according to SpaceX.

Then approximately 45-minutes after liftoff, SpaceX’s fairing recovery vessel, “Ms. Tree,” will attempt to recover a payload.

Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit.

You can watch the launch live below starting 15 minutes before liftoff.