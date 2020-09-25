Florida is now entering Phase 3 of reopening, but what does it mean?

This new phase includes new regulations that are of interest to so many including bars, restaurants and sporting events.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida will be entering into Phase 3 of reopening immediately.

“What that will mean for the restaurants is there will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the press conference.

The governor said local governments shouldn’t be allowed to enforce restaurants to operate below full capacity.

“If the local restricts between 50 and 100, they need to provide the justification and they’ve got to justify what the costs involved in doing that are,” DeSantis said.

Bars and nightclubs that make more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol are allowed to operate at full capacity as well with limited social distancing protocols.

“Everyone has an opportunity and the right to work,” DeSantis said. “Every business has the right to operate.”

That also includes theme parks and sporting events, as long as they continue to good sanitation practices.

“I really support the Bucs having fans,” DeSantis said. “I think what the Dolphins did to start off were really great.”

It also remains to be seen how the fans will react and if they will participate at a normal capacity.

“The Jags, it’s interesting,” DeSantis said. “The Jags, they’re allowing fans but they couldn’t even sell out limited capacity.”

The question on many sports-lovers minds is ‘what does this mean for the Super Bowl?’

“Were going to be able to host the Super Bowl in February,” DeSantis said. “We expect to do a full Super Bowl, and we’re going to show that we’re able to do that.”